Driver changes plea, sentenced to 5 years for deadly Akron hit-skip crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who struck and killed a 73-year-old man getting the daily newspaper on his driveway was back in court on Thursday.
Monte Porter III changed his plea from guilty to no contest at Thursday’s hearing in connection to the March 2019 crime.
As a result of the plea change, Porter was sentenced to five years in prison.
Porter, of Bath, initially pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, failure to stop, and driving under suspension.
On March 3, Porter struck Ernest Liska outside of his home on Merriman Road in Akron.
Police said around 7 a.m., Porter was driving his Toyota Rav4 northbound on Merriman Road when he went left of center, struck the curb, hit a tree, hit Liksa, and then hit a lamp post.
Liska died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.
After the accident, the 57-year-old driver fled the scene.
His unoccupied car was found later that day in the 2400 block of Akron-Peninsula Road, and he was arrested several weeks later.
