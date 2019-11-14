Former Cuyahoga County Jail Director pleads not guilty to additional criminal charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cuyahoga County Jail Director pleaded not guilty to additional charges at his arraignment Thursday.
Kenneth Mills, 54, was indicted on the new charges of tampering with records, two counts of falsification and two counts of dereliction of duty.
According to the indictment, one of the dereliction of duty charges is for “negligently” failing “to provide persons confined in the detention facility with adequate food, clothing, bedding, shelter, and medical attention, thereby making the jail unsafe,” while being an officer having charge of a detention facility.
As for the other dereliction of duty charge, the indictment said that was for “negligently” failing “to observe any lawful and reasonable regulation for the management of the detention facility, thereby making the jail unsafe” while being an officer having charge of a detention facility.
Seven inmates died while Mills was in charge.
Mills was already indicted back in Jan. 2019 with similar charges, including one count of telecommunications fraud, one count of tampering with records, four counts of falsification, and two counts of obstructing official business.
He is currently out on bond.
