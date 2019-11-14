'It was definitely a trigger’: Audio recordings detail what man told police after apparent suicide turned to alleged murder

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time, we’re hearing audio recordings from inside a hospital where a murder suspect was recovering.
Willoughby Hills detectives testified in court on Thursday what murder suspect, Michael Davis, told them in the hospital following a fatal crash.
Davis is accused of intentionally accelerating his car into oncoming traffic on Chardon Road on July 4, 2017.
The crash killed 26-year-old Greg Morawski and seriously injured Morawski’s fiancee.
Audio recordings released Thursday in Lake County Court during Davis’ murder trial begin when police tell Davis they are going to ask him a few questions. They first read him his Miranda rights.
Detective: “Is that the reason why there’s an issue with....are you trying to hurt yourself?”
Davis: “It was definitely a trigger.”
Police were asking if a recent breakup with a girlfriend was the trigger for Davis’ multiple suicide attempts on the day of the crash.
One of those failed attempts, prosecutors argue, was Davis crashing his car into coming traffic.
Davis told police: “It is fuzzy to me and I don’t want something that I say one day to not match up with something that I say another day.”
Then, Davis said he didn’t want to make anymore statements.
“I want to really be able to just put down an iron clad statement this is to the best of my knowledge what occurred that day,” Davis told police.
Davis’ attorney’s argue the crash wasn’t intentional, but instead, Davis was hearing voices that told him to accelerate and turn left.
Davis’ pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. If he’s found guilty, he will be sentenced to life behind bars.
