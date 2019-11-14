Lordstown Motors Corporation showing off newly purchased GM Lordstown Plant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lordstown Motors Company has invited the media for a 10 a.m. tour of the former GM Lordstown Plant.
Wednesday, the banner that read “Home of the Cruze” was removed from the building which stopped producing the Chevy Cruze in March.
Lordstown Motors Corporation promises new life in the Mahoning Valley. They’re backed by electric truck maker Workhorse Group, which is based in Cincinnati.
Steve Burns, CEO of the new company, said the plan is to start building an electric pickup truck at the Lordstown facility sometime in 2020. The company said a prototype of their truck called the “Endurance” should be ready in June.
Lordstown Motors Corporation is among the bidders for a lucrative contract to bring an electric truck fleet to the U.S. Postal Service.
The company is still working to raise additional capital to fund its business plan.
About 450 production jobs are expected to be filled when they start hiring in September. The hope is more workers will be hired as the electric vehicle market grows.
At its peak, GM employed about 13,000 workers.
