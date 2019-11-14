Man indicted for leading East Cleveland police on a chase with a baby in the car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 54-year-old Cleveland man has now been indicted for leading East Cleveland police on a chase with a baby in the car.
The incident happened Monday, Nov. 11 on Thornhill Drive.
East Cleveland police said Danny McCall was pulled over for a traffic stop on Thornhill Drive, but then sped off.
Police said McCall crashed about 150 yards later into two unoccupied cars.
A witness, a former Army medic, was upset once he found out a baby was in the car.
“I went over to the car and the baby was crying, so I know it’s okay,” said the witness, who didn’t want to be named.
The witness also helped police during the arrest.
“The cop trying to grab the guy out of the passenger side because none of the doors will open and then the guy starts fist fighting with the cop. The cops are trying to put the cuffs on him and I’m sitting on his legs so they can.”
Police said McCall had a felony warrant out for the suspect’s arrest. They also said he didn’t have a driver’s license.
McCall has now been indicted on the charges of endangering children, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, obstruction official business and resisting arrest.
McCall will be arraigned on Nov. 18.
East Cleveland police said the baby was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is OK.
