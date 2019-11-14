Portage County Sheriff provides blank disc when jail assault video was promised

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Inmate after inmate after inmate has sent 19 News sworn affidavits saying they were mistreated, underfed or were denied medical care at the Portage County Jail.
More than 20 to date.
To date, our requests for surveillance video have not been filled.
On Wednesday, Amanda Griffiths’ request was filled. Her brother, Larry Tawney says he was brutalized at the jail.
19 News went back on Thursday.
Sheriff David Doak was not in.
We asked about our request at the reception desk, knowing that Griffiths got her copy on Wednesday.
About an hour later, the disc was ready. We signed for it and paid for it, and when we put it in a computer: No video. Just documents.
A screenshot from Griffiths’ disc shows that her video had been modified. It is a feature on video systems to make it clear when a video had been altered. Her disc contained only selected clips, not the continuous clip she had asked for.
One thing hasn’t changed in regards to our investigation of the Portage County Jail. The emails and letters from former inmates have just kept coming.
