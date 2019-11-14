Northeast Ohio weather: Below normal temperatures through the weekend, a few snow showers Friday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures will be falling into the 20s by dawn Friday. Brr!
We’ll only warm up to about 37° tomorrow afternoon. We’ll be dry during the day but a few light snow showers are possible at night. Accumulation will be on the order of less than one inch, but don’t be surprised if you see a few flakes flying around tomorrow night during Friday Night Football!
I wish I could say that there is a warm-up in the forecast for the weekend. Sadly, that is only slightly true. Saturday’s high will only be in the mid to upper 30s. We should break into the mid 40s by Sunday.
At least it will be a dry weekend! That’s good, right?!
Highs will remain in the mid and upper 40s Monday through Thursday.
