Parma Police K-9 shows what he thinks Browns DE Myles Garrett will do to Steelers QB

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers is the oldest rivalry in the NFL with 134 meetings, and in that time has become the most storied in the American Football Conference.
On Thursday, the two teams will battle it out for the 135th time at the Dawg Pound’s home turf.
Over the years, rivalry jokes of “a house divided” and lighthearted jabs at the cities have just come with the territory.
But now, one dog has gotten in on the fun for the Dawgs.
The Parma Police Department shared a video of what their K-9 Officer Beny wearing a Myles Garrett jersey thinks Cleveland Browns defensive end will do to Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph:
