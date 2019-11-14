Semi crash injures one, scatters mail and closes traffic overnight on I-90 Eastbound in Avon

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A serious crash involving two semi-trucks closed I-90 east in Avon overnight.
Traffic on I-90 Eastbound was still limited to one lane around 6 a.m. on Thursday after the crash happened on Wednesday night around 8 p.m.
Both lanes have since reopened.
Police say that a semi-truck carrying mail struck an unoccupied truck off on the right side near the exits of Routes 611 and 83.
When officers arrived, they helped the driver who was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The occupied semi-truck was hauling US mail, went off the left side of the road, and became entangled in the barrier wires in the median.
Several departments were called to assist with the crash, including Lorain County HazMat and the EPA.
The truck carrying the mail spilled some of its fuel on the road, and the other truck caught fire.
The truck hauling the mail was unloaded before it could be towed from the scene.
According to police, the highway was closed between State Route 611 and State Route 83.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.