Shelby police face backlash after running over alleged rabid raccoon; “reviewing policy"

By Alan Rodges | November 14, 2019 at 5:28 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 6:17 PM

SHELBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Shelby police department is facing some local backlash after a video surfaced of an officer running over a raccoon with a police cruiser.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Shelby Police Department received two calls from residents about a possible sick, and rabid raccoon in the roadway on Second St.

According to police, the animal was around children, and the callers were worried about the kids getting attacked or harmed.

Police say when they arrived, they noticed that the animal was clearly sick or injured and 'staggering in the roadway.

The officer on the scene decided that the animal needed to be taken care of, or destroyed.

According to the report, the officer did not feel safe enough to shoot the animal because it was in a residential area.

The officer then got into his cruiser and ran the animal over.

After a video of the incident surfaced on Facebook (This video may be disturbing to some viewers), the department has faced some backlash.

Some people are commenting on the video, questioning how the officer handled the situation.

The Shelby Police Department released the following statement about the situation and how their officer handled the incident.

The actions in the video are certainly unpleasant to watch. However, leaving a sick or injured animal in a situation that could be dangerous to the public, especially to children that had already been seen near the animal, the officer chose to side with public safety and to destroy the animal as quickly as possible, without endangering the public. The animal was picked up by Shelby Fire and disposed of. I ordered the carcass retrieved and secured and will be working with the Shelby Health Department to see if any testing can be done to determine if the animal was sick.
Police went on to say that this was a judgment call by their officer and remind residents that neither Shelby or Richland County has an “animal control.”

