Shelby police face backlash after running over alleged rabid raccoon; “reviewing policy"

SHELBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Shelby police department is facing some local backlash after a video surfaced of an officer running over a raccoon with a police cruiser.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Shelby Police Department received two calls from residents about a possible sick, and rabid raccoon in the roadway on Second St.
According to police, the animal was around children, and the callers were worried about the kids getting attacked or harmed.
Police say when they arrived, they noticed that the animal was clearly sick or injured and 'staggering in the roadway.
The officer on the scene decided that the animal needed to be taken care of, or destroyed.
According to the report, the officer did not feel safe enough to shoot the animal because it was in a residential area.
The officer then got into his cruiser and ran the animal over.
After a video of the incident surfaced on Facebook (This video may be disturbing to some viewers), the department has faced some backlash.
Some people are commenting on the video, questioning how the officer handled the situation.
The Shelby Police Department released the following statement about the situation and how their officer handled the incident.
Police went on to say that this was a judgment call by their officer and remind residents that neither Shelby or Richland County has an “animal control.”
