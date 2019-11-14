Student brought weapon to Garfield Heights High School

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - School officials said a weapon was found on a student at Garfield Heights High School Thursday morning.
School officials said they learned the student was going to bring a weapon to school and brought the student to the office when they arrived.
The Garfield Heights Police Department said the School Resource Officer confronted the student and found the weapon.
Police said the student was placed under arrest without incident and taken to the Garfield Heights City Jail for processing.
The student will remain in custody while the case is reviewed by the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office, according to police.
According to police, “At no time did the student brandish the weapon or threaten to use it in any way.”
