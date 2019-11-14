Suicide deaths increased by 45% in Ohio between 2007-2018, ODH reports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health released startling new information regarding the state’s suicide rate.
According to the department of health’s statistics, five Ohioans die by suicide each day. One youth dies by suicide every 33 hours, the report shows.
“Suicide in Ohio and nationally is a growing public health epidemic, particularly among young people,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton. “Suicide is the leading cause of death among Ohioans ages 10 to 14 and the second leading cause of death among Ohioans ages 15 to 34.”
The number of suicide deaths in Ohio between 2007 to 2018 increased by approximately 45%, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The highest suicide rates are among white males.
The Ohio Department of Health listed warning signs of suicide, which include:
- A change in mood or behavior, or appearing unhappy and withdrawn from family or friends
- Poor performance in school
- High-risk behaviors, including use of alcohol or other substances
- Problems with concentration and changes in energy level, appetite or sleep schedule
- Expressing feelings of hopeless or not wanting to live anymore
- Hurting themselves
- History of depression or family history of depression
As a reminder, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline at 1-800-273-8255, which is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
