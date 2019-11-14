Cleveland review board recommends brief suspension for officer who tackled and detained Tamir Rice’s sister as he lay dying

The family’s attorney, Subodh Chandra, doesn’t understand what took years for this decision. He issued a statement saying, “The Civilian Police Review Board’s action is too little, too late. Officer Frank Garmback--who tackled, cuffed, and detained Tamir’s sister as she watched her brother suffer—once again got off Scot free and still has his job. And there’s no excuse as to why it took the board five years to do so little. Cleveland remains a place with little meaningful police accountability.”