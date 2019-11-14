Cleveland review board recommends brief suspension for officer who tackled and detained Tamir Rice’s sister as he lay dying

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An attorney for Tamir Rice’s family called a recent decision by a police review board “absurd.”
In 2015 Rice’s sister, Tajai Rice, filed a complaint that officers knocked her to the ground and placed her in handcuffs just feet from her dying brother. And that they kept her in the back of a police cruiser for more than an hour while they tried to save her brother’s life.
On Tuesday, Cleveland’s Civilian Police Review Board recommended a six-to 10-day suspension for Sergeant Janell Rutherford.
The family’s attorney, Subodh Chandra, doesn’t understand what took years for this decision. He issued a statement saying, “The Civilian Police Review Board’s action is too little, too late. Officer Frank Garmback--who tackled, cuffed, and detained Tamir’s sister as she watched her brother suffer—once again got off Scot free and still has his job. And there’s no excuse as to why it took the board five years to do so little. Cleveland remains a place with little meaningful police accountability.”
When Tajai Rice rushed to her brother, she was confronted by Frank Garmback. He was driving his partner, Timothy Loehman to the scene.
It was Loehman who shot Tamir rice, a 12 year-old boy carrying an air soft pellet gun.
Loehman was fired by the department, not for his role in Tamir’s shooting, but for lying on his hiring application.
