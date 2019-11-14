Woman robbed in Akron home; suspects armed with handgun

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a home invasion after a woman reports that several men broke into her home and robbed her with a weapon.
According to police, on Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m., three masked suspects broke into a home on the 700 block of Lovers Ln. and robbed a woman in her own home.
The victim tells police that she was on the second floor of the home when she heard the door being kicked in.
According to authorities, the victim was hit in the face by one of the suspects as he demanded money.
The victim tells the police that one of the suspects is possibly 25-30 years old, was wearing a green jacket and a ski mask.
Suspects reportedly fled the scene after taking a laptop.
The victim only suffered minor injuries.
Police are still investigating the home invasion.
