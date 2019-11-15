Aisha’s Law still hasn’t passed 1 year after Shaker Heights teacher killed by ex-husband Lance Mason

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State lawmakers are still fighting to pass Aisha's Law in the name of a Shaker Heights teacher murdered by her ex-husband, Lance Mason.
This Sunday marks one year since her death.
Mason stabbed Aisha Fraser multiple times in a driveway, in front of their young children.
The former state lawmaker and judge is now behind bars in prison.
Aisha's Law aims to reform Ohio's domestic violence laws.
State Representative Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland Heights) believes domestic violence cases ending in murder should never happen.
It has been nine months since she introduced the bipartisan bill, but she believes it will pass.
19 News is checking on its status, after doing an update on its progress this past August.
“This is what this bill is about, this bill is about saving the lives of victims who are in the most critical, dangerous, lethal situations,” Boyd said.
Three years before her murder, Fraser's ex-husband Mason struck her repeatedly in the head while driving, brutally attacking her in front of their two young children.
Aisha's Law would give risk screenings to domestic violence victims, sending certain cases to high risk teams.
Victims could request emergency protection orders 24/7.
“If we can create a continuum of strengthened protections for victims, then we won't lose them between the cracks as well,” Boyd said.
Boyd is still working on funding for training law enforcement.
That may come from the Attorney General's Office and federal grants.
Ohio Public Defender Timothy Young opposes the bill.
We spoke to him over Skype back in August, and today his office said his stance has not changed.
“It's not going to in any way stop domestic violence, it's not going to deter domestic violence, it's not going to bring any greater relief to anybody,” Young said.
Young is against the bill because it extends the death penalty to certain aggravated murder cases where domestic violence was previously involved and makes strangulation a felony.
Boyd says she made some changes to the bill this past summer, deferring to the Ohio Supreme Court when it comes to expanding evidence allowed in court.
But Boyd is convinced Aisha's Law will save lives.
“What do you hope that it says, to victims out there who might be struggling with domestic violence?” 19 News asked.
“That you will survive this and more. And I'm so sorry it took so long and took so many tragedies,” she said.
Boyd hoped to have the bill passed to the Senate by now.
She's optimistic that will happen by the end of the year.
Lance Mason pleaded guilty to Aisha's murder and was sentenced to life in prison.
He could be eligible for parole after serving 35 years of that sentence.
