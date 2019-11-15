ALDI now delivering beer and wine just in time for the holiday season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The holiday season just makes our already busy lives even busier, making the convenience of having products delivered to your door that much more helpful.
Now, ALDI is helping Cleveland shoppers who are crunched for time planning their party or just want to avoid the cold altogether to have their favorite beer or wine brought right to their door with just the click of a button.
According to an ALDI spokesperson, ALDI has made their wide array of award-winning and affordably priced alcohol available for delivery on Instacart.
Instacart is a company that operates as a same-day delivery and pick-up service through their website and mobile app.
ALDI and Instacart are offering first-time customers free delivery with the code ALDIHOLIDAY19 until Dec. 31, 2019.
