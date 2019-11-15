‘The Browns are on the right track’: Commentators Michael Irvin, Joe Thomas, Andrew Hawkins have high hopes ahead of Steelers game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are making another primetime appearance, this one could be the biggest of them all.
Gametime is set for 8:25 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Former Browns Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins came to town for the 100th episode of ThomaHawk, their football podcast presented by UNINTERRUPTED.
The two believe the Browns have what it takes to make the most of the rest of the season.
The lively crowd chanted 10-6 from the seats at the House of Blues while guests like Michael Irvin and Steve Smith hyped them up.
"There is so much talent on this football team, Hall of fame WR Michael Irvin said.
He mentioned the elite duo in long-time friends Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry but said the keys to their success rely on the run game.
