City of Cleveland looking to hire more patrol officers in 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you want a job with a starting salary of over $50,000 with “full medical coverage (dental, vision and life insurance), vacation time, holiday time, sick time, deferred compensation, clothing allowance, longevity, tuition reimbursement and a law enforcement pension?”
Do you dream of becoming a patrol officer?
If yes, now is your chance to become one in Cleveland!
The City of Cleveland Mayor’s Office of Communications announced the City of Cleveland Division of Police is now accepting applications for patrol officers, which comes with the benefits listed above.
The enrollment period will run until Dec. 12, 2020.
The mayor’s office said patrol officers who complete the Police Training Academy start at a salary of $51,961.
According to the mayor’s office, minimum qualifications include:
- A high school diploma or GED
- 21-39 years of age at the time of appointment to the Police Training Academy
- Valid Ohio Driver’s License
All applicants must also complete an electronic examination and physical agility test consisting of push-ups, sit-ups, and running a mile and a half, according to the mayor’s office.
The mayor’s office said the division is currently staffed with about 1,600 sworn members.
The announcement also stated:
"CDP is seeking diverse individuals who want to proudly serve City of Cleveland residents with dignity, integrity and respect. Career opportunities within the Division are unlimited, including positions in the many specialized units such as, Community Relations, K-9 Unit, Bomb Squad, SWAT, Traffic/Motorcycle Unit, Ordinance Unit, Bicycle Unit, Forensic Unit, Photography Unit well as many opportunities for career growth.
The City of Cleveland has made a number of recent investments to improve Public Safety throughout the City from increasing manpower to new vehicles to the implementation of the Real-Time Crime Center monitoring surveillance video from around Cleveland. The City also this year launched the Safe Smart CLE initiative aimed at converting the City’s 61,000 streetlights to LEDs that can be brightened or dimmed. Some of the lights are also equipped with cameras monitored by CDP. In addition, the City of Cleveland is also in the process of securing a site for the new police headquarters that better meets the needs of CDP. The new 13-acre complex will be located in the Kinsman-Union neighborhood."
“We are looking for applicants who reflect the diversity of our Cleveland neighborhoods,” said Police Chief Calvin D. Williams. “The Division is seeking those who want to make a difference in the lives of others with the strength of character and compassion it takes to be successful as a police officer.”
“Public service is an honorable profession and it is the greatest opportunity to impact the lives of individuals, families and communities,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “Those who choose to serve as police officers have the important duty of not only keeping our residents safe in times of trouble but also building positive mutually beneficial relationships that will make our neighborhoods safer in the long-run.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.