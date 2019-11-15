City of Cleveland looking to hire more patrol officers in 2020

The City of Cleveland has made a number of recent investments to improve Public Safety throughout the City from increasing manpower to new vehicles to the implementation of the Real-Time Crime Center monitoring surveillance video from around Cleveland. The City also this year launched the Safe Smart CLE initiative aimed at converting the City’s 61,000 streetlights to LEDs that can be brightened or dimmed. Some of the lights are also equipped with cameras monitored by CDP. In addition, the City of Cleveland is also in the process of securing a site for the new police headquarters that better meets the needs of CDP. The new 13-acre complex will be located in the Kinsman-Union neighborhood."