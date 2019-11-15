CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Discipline and execution are two things Cleveland’s first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens has seemingly emphasized all season, but his message isn’t being conveyed by Browns players.
The Cleveland Browns are the most penalized team in the NFL this season.
Through 10 games, 87 penalties have been enforced against the Browns.
The Browns also lead the league in player ejections.
To compare, the AFC North team with the next highest penalties against them is the Pittsburgh Steelers with 71.
