Cleveland Browns are the most penalized team in the NFL
A penalty flag lands on the field as Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, left, reacts after his helmet was pulled off by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/David Richard) (Source: David Richard)
By Chris Anderson | November 15, 2019 at 2:02 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 2:02 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Discipline and execution are two things Cleveland’s first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens has seemingly emphasized all season, but his message isn’t being conveyed by Browns players.

The Cleveland Browns are the most penalized team in the NFL this season.

Through 10 games, 87 penalties have been enforced against the Browns.

The Browns also lead the league in player ejections.

To compare, the AFC North team with the next highest penalties against them is the Pittsburgh Steelers with 71.

