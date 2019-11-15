Cleveland Browns’ Joe Schobert is a student of the game, and a huge reason behind the Steelers’ victory

Cleveland Browns’ Joe Schobert is a student of the game, and a stud for the Browns’ defense
November 14, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns Joe Schobert is a leader on the field and in the locker room.

The 26-year-old is only in his third season with the Browns, but he’s made a name for himself early.

Schobert has had a productive game against the Steelers. He finished the game with 10 tackles, 1 sack, 2 interceptions.

It was a short week for the Browns but Schobert stuck to his usual schedule.

He spends his nights watching game film, and does the same thing in the final minutes leading up to kickoff.

Shobert says the biggest part is preparing mentally.

“We’re just preparing really fast, it’s like cramming for finals.”
The studying paid off, the Browns are now 4-6.

Their next game will be against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 24.

