Cleveland Browns win 21-7, after strong defensive showing against Pittsburgh Steelers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns showed up to a packed house at FirstEnergy Stadium Thursday night.
The Browns won in primetime thanks in part to last-minute heroics by the defense and an amazing play by undrafted rookie TE Stephen Carlson.
It was an entertaining game, but injuries and ejections made for a tough night on both sides.
The Browns lost Damarious Randall (ejection) and Morgan Burnett (achilles) during the game.
The Steelers list is even longer:
The Browns went into the fourth quarter with a slight lead, up 14-7.
But the offense showed up in full force early behind a 41-yard grab by Odell Beckham Jr.
The big-time catch led to a touchdown, and the Browns went up 7-0.
Later in the 2nd quarter, Baker Mayfield found Jarvis Landry in the end zone thanks to some misdirection.
The Browns defense have done a great job containing the black and yellow.
They frustrated Mason Rudolph, who finished the game with 4 interceptions.
More importantly, the interception comes with curly fries:
The third quarter was stagnant for both sides, aside from a late touchdown by the Steelers.
Carlson made his miraculous catch after an interception return from linebacker linebacker Joe Schobert in the fourth quarter.
Late in the fourth quarter, Myles Garrett rolled on the ground with QB Mason Rudolph before ripping his helmet off and hitting him over the head.
The ugly play was a blemish on an otherwise solid performance from the Cleveland Browns.
Former Browns Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins had faith in the Browns all along. The duo came in time to promote their podcast ThomaHawk, ahead of the game.
The Browns are now 4-6, their next game will be at home against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.