Making plans for Thanksgiving Day 2019?

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo free on Thanksgiving Day
The elephants at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo live in an environment that simulates the wild as much as possible. (Source: Dakota, Michael)
By Michael Dakota | November 15, 2019 at 4:45 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 4:46 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will once again be free to visitors on Thanksgiving Day.

The Zoo is opening it’s doors with no admission for those who need to walk off their Thanksgiving feast. The Zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday Nov. 28, 2019.

“We welcome all to spend part of their Thanksgiving Day at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo with free admission to both the Zoo and The RainForest,” Executive Director Chris Kuhar, PhD. told 19 News. "and don’t forget to join us at the all new Wild Winter Lights, Nov. 22 through Jan. 5.

Wild Winter Lights will transform the Zoo with over one million lights with multiple interactive zones for visitors.

There will be no admission at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Thanksgiving Day.

