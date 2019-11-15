Cleveland police: Dead homicide suspect identified after officer-involved shooting overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened late Thursday night.
Police say that they responded to the gas station on the 14000 block of Kinsman because one person was shot.
According to the report, when police arrived, the victim was laying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say that a preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, 27-year-old Mark Sheppard, was located at the 3000 block of 142nd St.
According to authorities, officers arrived at Sheppard’s location, shots were fired, and the Sheppard was pronounced dead at the scene.
Members of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on East 142nd and will investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Police have not released the victim’s name at this time.
