Cleveland police: No criminal charges filed against Myles Garrett for on-field altercation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A long suspension is likely in order, but Cleveland police said no criminal charges have been filed against Myles Garrett for the helmet attack against the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.
According to a Cleveland Division of Police spokeswoman, Mason Rudolph did not file a police report against Garrett for the on-field incident in the finals seconds of Thursday’s Cleveland Browns game.
At one point in Thursday night’s game, Garrett rips Rudolph’s helmet off while he is on the ground and swings it at the the Steelers quarterback when he gets back to his feet, hitting him in the head.
Rudolph’s agent, Tim Younger, said they are reviewing all options moving forward against Garrett.
“I made a mistake," Garrett said. “I lost my cool, and it’s going to come back to hurt our team.”
Garrett did not apologize for his actions during his postgame comments.
“I know it was bush league and a total coward move on his part,” Rudolph stated. “It’s OK, I’ll take it. I’m not going to back down from any bully out there.”
The spokeswoman said officers were present at FirstEnergy Stadium for the Browns game, but it is normal security protocol for home games to be staffed with police working secondary employment for the NFL.
According to NFL analyst Ian Rapoport, Garrett is likely facing a multi-game suspension.
“I have never seen that in my life so we wait and see," Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens responded when asked about what kind of punishment should be expected. "I can’t answer that.
The NFL has not decided on a potential punishment that could be handed down to Garrett and any other players involved.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.