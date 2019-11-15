Cleveland woman indicted for cousin’s murder tells police ‘I don’t really know what happened’ in newly-released body camera footage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman has been indicted for the October murder of her cousin at the Miles Avenue car dealership she owns.
Aleetica Fryerson, 37, is charged with two counts of murder, voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault. All of the charges include firearms specifications.
On the morning of Oct. 12, investigators say Fryerson fatally shot her cousin, 29-year-old Rodney Smith, during an argument at the A1 United Auto Group Inc. car dealership on Miles Ave. near East 138th Street.
Fryerson owns the car dealership and Smith worked for her, according to police.
In newly released police body camera footage, Fryerson’s brother can be heard telling officers the suspect and victim were inside the dealership arguing and Smith was “being overaggressive.” He told police he stepped outside and then heard gunshots.
The suspect’s brother called 911 and performed CPR on Smith until EMS arrived.
He was transported to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
According to Fryerson’s brother, the suspect and victim were the only people inside when the shooting occurred.
However, when officers initially question Fryerson about the shooting, she can be heard in the body camera footage telling them, “I don’t know what really happened.”
“So you don’t know how he got shot?” an officer asks Fryerson.
“No, a guy came from over here on the side. I don’t know,” Fryerson tells police.
Video footage shows officers recovering a handgun from inside the dealership.
Fryerson remains in the Cuyahoga County Jail on $1 million cash bond.
She is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 19
