Clevelanders, do you know how to avoid crowds during Thanksgiving week?

Google has looked at Clevelanders online habits and drawn conclusions that may make your Thanksgiving a little more efficient.

By Michael Dakota | November 15, 2019 at 12:56 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 12:56 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Google Maps is happily mapping Thanksgiving and has some useful tips for Clevelanders.

Traffic Trends

  • The best time to leave before Thanksgiving is Thursday at 6 a.m. The best time to leave after Thanksgiving is Saturday at 6 a.m.
  • The worst time to leave before Thanksgiving is Wednesday at 3 p.m. The worst time to leave after Thanksgiving is Friday at 3 p.m.

Your schedule is jam-packed? Looking at trends in Cleveland the mapping giant believes they can help make Thanksgiving shopping more efficient by looking at data about Cleveland online searches.

Popular Times:

  • The worst time to visit a bakery is on Wednesday at 11 a.m. that is when they are most crowded.
  • The best time to visit a grocery store is on Wednesday at 9 p.m. The worst time to visit a grocery store is on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
  • The best time to visit a liquor store on Wednesday at 11 a.m. The worst time is on Wednesday at 6 p.m
  • The best time to visit a movie theater is on Tuesday at 1 p.m. The worst time is on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
  • On Black Friday, the best time to visit a shopping center is at 7 a.m. The worst time to visit a shopping center is at 3 p.m.
Google Maps is offering suggestions for making your Cleveland Thanksgiving as easy as pie.
Clevelanders know the city is enjoying a food renaissance, but Google Maps compared trending searches during Thanksgiving week to find found local favorites.

Most uniquely popular restaurants: trend - fun drinks, no frills southern food, and trendy Italian

  • ABC the Tavern (bar food and drinks at a Cleveland establishment that has been around for over 20 years)
  • Angie’s Soul Cafe (southern food)
  • Cibreo Italian Kitchen

Most uniquely popular attractions: trend - it’s all about history

  • A Christmas Story House (actual house from the 1983 film)
  • Crawford Auto Aviation Museum
  • Steamship William G. Mather Museum

Most uniquely popular shopping: trends - sneakers and trains!

  • Depot Train & Hobby (model trains)
  • XHIBITION (sneaker store)

If you would like to know more about cities across the nation Google Maps is offering an interactive site that lets viewers see Google trends.

https://googletrends.github.io/mappingthanksgiving2019/

