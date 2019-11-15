Clevelanders, do you know how to avoid crowds during Thanksgiving week?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Google Maps is happily mapping Thanksgiving and has some useful tips for Clevelanders.
Traffic Trends
- The best time to leave before Thanksgiving is Thursday at 6 a.m. The best time to leave after Thanksgiving is Saturday at 6 a.m.
- The worst time to leave before Thanksgiving is Wednesday at 3 p.m. The worst time to leave after Thanksgiving is Friday at 3 p.m.
Your schedule is jam-packed? Looking at trends in Cleveland the mapping giant believes they can help make Thanksgiving shopping more efficient by looking at data about Cleveland online searches.
Popular Times:
- The worst time to visit a bakery is on Wednesday at 11 a.m. that is when they are most crowded.
- The best time to visit a grocery store is on Wednesday at 9 p.m. The worst time to visit a grocery store is on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
- The best time to visit a liquor store on Wednesday at 11 a.m. The worst time is on Wednesday at 6 p.m
- The best time to visit a movie theater is on Tuesday at 1 p.m. The worst time is on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
- On Black Friday, the best time to visit a shopping center is at 7 a.m. The worst time to visit a shopping center is at 3 p.m.
Clevelanders know the city is enjoying a food renaissance, but Google Maps compared trending searches during Thanksgiving week to find found local favorites.
Most uniquely popular restaurants: trend - fun drinks, no frills southern food, and trendy Italian
- ABC the Tavern (bar food and drinks at a Cleveland establishment that has been around for over 20 years)
- Angie’s Soul Cafe (southern food)
- Cibreo Italian Kitchen
Most uniquely popular attractions: trend - it’s all about history
- A Christmas Story House (actual house from the 1983 film)
- Crawford Auto Aviation Museum
- Steamship William G. Mather Museum
Most uniquely popular shopping: trends - sneakers and trains!
- Depot Train & Hobby (model trains)
- XHIBITION (sneaker store)
If you would like to know more about cities across the nation Google Maps is offering an interactive site that lets viewers see Google trends.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.