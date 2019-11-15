Commuter Cast for Friday, Nov. 15

By Alan Rodges | November 15, 2019 at 7:24 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 7:24 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.

Traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan has the latest on your morning commute:

Commuter Cast: A gas line explosion is making it hard for Pepper Pike residents to navigate around the road closures, and Nov. temperatures stay cold into the weekend.

A gas line explosion in Pepper Pike has closed multiple roads and has made it hard for residents in the area to navigate.

Traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan has the detour for those trying to navigate their way around the area.

Detour for multiple road closures in Pepper Pike

The reads should be clear this morning, but Nov. temperatures are still cold.

