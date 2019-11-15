Commuter Cast for Friday, Nov. 15

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.
Traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan has the latest on your morning commute:
A gas line explosion in Pepper Pike has closed multiple roads and has made it hard for residents in the area to navigate.
Traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan has the detour for those trying to navigate their way around the area.
The reads should be clear this morning, but Nov. temperatures are still cold.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.