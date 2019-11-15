Residents evacuated, school closed after explosion in Pepper Pike

Pepper Pike, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews from multiple cities dealt with a massive fire caused by a gas line explosion in Pepper Pike.
Pepper Pike Fire tells 19 News a gas line exploded on Shaker Boulevard near Brainard Road.
Dominion Gas has since shut off the gas feeding the fire.
The explosion happened around 1 a.m. on Friday.
Roads in the area are closed due to the fire and damage to the roads and power lines.
Those roads include Gates Mills Blvd., east and west, from Lander to Brainard Cir., Shaker Blvd., east and west from Lander Rd., to Richmond Rd., and Brainard Rd., from Fairmount to S. Woodland, north and south are closed due to the fire and damage to the roads and power lines.
No injuries or damage to homes have been reported, and the residents in the area have been evacuated.
Ratner Montessori School has already closed due to the gas line explosion and the various road closures.
