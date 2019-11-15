Customers help deer trapped in Wooster Walmart

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It sounds like the start of a bad joke, a deer walks into a store.
But, Bert Moore says he saw the deer walk right into the Walmart in Wooster on Wednesday afternoon.
He says when others saw it, the animal panicked and took off running down the aisles.
There’s picture proof that Moore helped catch the animal.
“I thought nobody is going to believe me,” he said.
Pretty hard not to after you see the video.
19 News caught up with Moore as he was headed downtown for a big night of Cleveland sports.
“Last night we’re tackling a deer, tonight we’re going to tackle Pittsburgh,” he said.
He says he and his wife were shopping when he spotted the deer come in the store.
“He’s slipping and sliding, because the poor thing has no traction,” he said, describing the video he took. “Somebody did say, ‘stop taking pictures and help it,’ and I was like, ‘what do you want me to do!? It’s a deer!’ Then it occurred to me it could hurt itself or other people, and I was like let me see what I can do to help it.”
He says he confronted the animal head on in an aisle.
“I just kind of wrapped my arm around it and put some weight on her, and she went down to the grown pretty easy,” Moore said.
Then, he and another man were able to grab its legs and slide it to the back of the store, where they let the deer go into the cornfield.
“You could tell it wasn’t hurt or injured, and it ran away and took off through the corn field, so that was a good feeling," he said.
A spokesperson for Walmart told 19 News no one was hurt.
She said customers and employees there handled the whole situation without even having to call police or animal control.
