Gas explosion rocks Pepper Pike neighborhood, prompts evacuations Friday morning

Pepper Pike, Ohio (WOIO) - A gas explosion rocked a wide area of Pepper Pike and Beachwood Friday morning, sending a wall of fire into the air.
“I live in an old farmhouse, so the windows rattle, and all of a sudden, I heard a loud boom and the windows kept rattling," a neighbor said.
It happened about 150 yards from his home.
Another man who evacuated said it was a scary time.
“Sure, we could see the fire from our house easily and certainly could smell it, so we grabbed our dog, our passports, a few other pieces of paper and then left,” he said.
One resident described it as being 100 feet high and just as wide.
The size of the fire is hard to comprehend, workers were silhouetted by the inferno.
The explosion happened in an area where new lines were being installed.
“Thirty-inch main I think. They did it from all the way down the end of the street, all the way down here. They’ve been doing it for six months. They were actually just finishing up,” a man familiar with the job said.
What sparked the blast is not clear right now.
When the flames erupted, they burned tree limbs and more importantly power lines, causing power outages for many.
“My nextdoor neighbor called us and told us something was going on on the street, so I came to the end of the driveway and it was pretty evident what was going on. Flames were up far beyond the telephone poles and coming all the way across the street,” Ian Cameron said.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.