JoJo Siwa is coming to Cleveland for upcoming D.R.E.A.M. tour

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Get out your bow, because JoJo Siwa is about to put on a show right here in Cleveland.
Siwa first broke out onto the scene as one of the stars of the television show “Dance Moms” that featured the dancers of Abby Lee Dance Company in Pittsburgh and their mothers.
Siwa’s most recognizable feature were her oversize bows she wore in every episode, which then hit the market.
According to Rolling Stone, Siwa sold 40 million of her bows in 2018 alone.
But now, Siwa is clearly the star of the show in her upcoming tour “Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour” that will be coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 p.m. on April 27, 2020 with special guest, The Belles.
You can expect all the glitz, glamour & glitter as she sings and dances to her latest energetic pop tunes.
The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse website shows presale tickets go on sale on Sunday.
Ticket prices start at $36.50.
