Josh Cribbs: Garrett was in the wrong, but he was baited

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the end of the road for Myles Garrett this season.
The NFL made that decision after reviewing the brawl and the play back of Garrett removing Mason Rudolph’s helmet and “using at as a weapon.”
Garrett himself admits he was wrong calling it “foolish.” Former Browns player, Josh Cribbs, also agreed Garrett was wrong, but feels he was baited.
“In the heat of the battle, Myles made an unfortunate decision, but at the same time you have to look at the instigator and the one who initiated, which was Rudolph,” Cribbs said. “It’s always the losing team that baits the fight. It starts the fight because out of anger they’re losing. The game was over. There was eight seconds left."
At this point, Rudolph is not facing any consequences. The NFL has suspended Steelers player Maurkice Pouncey without pay for three games for his involvement in the brawl, along with Browns player Larry Ogunjobi. He’s out for one game.
Local attorney Dan Karon calls the fight “deplorable” and says the punishment would be much more serious if it happened on city streets.
“I mean, you’d have criminal battery charges, people would wind up in jail over there at the justice center, because it happens over there at FirstEnergy there’s something unique that renders it immune from criminal activity or consequence,” Karon said.
Karon has studied acts of violence in sports and has written essays on the topic. He said, “I’m just suggesting that maybe criminal consequences should be part of a bigger conversation, so as to stem this type of on-the-field violence that can’t continue and that shouldn’t continue.” The NFL has made it clear discipline for other players will be forthcoming.
“I think the NFL has to take a really good look at how Rudolph behaved, how he tried to beat Myles Garrett, an opponent who he does not want to face again I might add,” Cribbs said.
Whether it’s in Pittsburgh or somewhere in front of a TV screen, all eyes will be on the December 1 game when the Browns face the Steelers in Pittsburgh.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.