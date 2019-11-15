Man looking for sex through dating app attacked with bat and shot in the head

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was robbed, shot in the head and attacked with a baseball bat Thursday, after arranging to meet a woman for sex through a dating app.
After the brutal incident unfolded, the victim jumped in his car, sped off and managed to flag down a Cleveland police cruiser near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kinsman Road.
He eventually admitted to police that he met a woman for sex at an apartment in the 3400 block of East 140 Street, but when he arrived, he was attacked by two armed men wearing black masks.
Police drove to the address, began investigating and found a black mask, blood droplets and a .40 caliber shell casing in the apartment building.
The victim is being treated at University Hospitals, and suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.
The Cleveland Police Special Investigations Unit is working the case.
