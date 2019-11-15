$2 million bond for woman charged in 2012 Summit County murder of Army veteran

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman charged in the 2012 murder of an Army veteran and pizza delivery driver pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Friday.
Erica Stefanko was arrested earlier this week at her Doylestown home after the Summit County Grand Jury indicted her on multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, kidnapping and retaliation.
The body of Ashley Biggs, 25, was found in her car in a Chippewa Township cornfield on June 21, 2012 in Wayne County.
According to police, Stefanko and Chad Cobb, Biggs’s ex-boyfriend and father of her child, killed the Army veteran.
Police said Cobb and Biggs were having a custody battle over their child.
Biggs, who worked at Domino’s pizza in Green, was lured to a closed business in New Franklin on June 20, 2012 and was murdered, police said.
Her body was found the next day.
Cobb was also arrested the next day, hiding in a wooded area behind a relative’s home.
In 2013, Cobb pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.
Stefanko will be back in court on Nov. 25.
