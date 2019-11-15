Myles Garrett on fight: ‘I lost my cool’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns’ Defensive End Myles Garrett says he lost his cool and regrets attacking Steelers’ Quarterback Mason Rudolph in Thursday Night’s game.
The Browns should be celebrating a very important win to keep their heads above water in a very confusing and frustrating season, but instead, Friday’s discussion will be covered by a dark cloud after Myles Garrett got into a fight at the end of the game.
In the closing moments of Thursday’s game, the Cleveland Browns’ defensive end tackled Rudolph to the ground.
The two were wrestling and seemed to rip at each other’s helmet before getting to their feet.
The two then got into a shoving match that ended with Garrett ripping Rudolph’s helmet off of his head, and then hitting Rudolph in the head with the helmet.
During the post-game interview, Garrett described his actions as foolish and out-of-character, but he would not specify what started the fight.
As expected, Garrett is facing a strong amount of criticism after his actions on Thursday night. Some ex-players and current players took to Twitter to voice their opinion.
The fullback for the San Fransisco 49er’s Kyle Juszczyk says Garrett shouldn’t be allowed to play another snap all season.
Former Steelers Linebacker, James Harrison, compared Garrett’s brutal attack to assault.
The Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Houston Texans', J.J. Watt, both watched in disbelief.
O.J. Simpson even gave his opinion on Thursday night’s incident.
There were a lot more reactions to Garrett’s actions, most people calling for him to be suspended for the rest of the season and some of next season.
The NFL has yet to comment on Thursday night’s fight but count on 19 News to update this story as the day progresses.
