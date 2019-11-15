Northeast Ohio Weather: Temperatures remain below normal, a few snow showers move through overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front will pass through northern Ohio tonight.
This feature will bring us increasing clouds through the afternoon.
It will also bring us a few passing snow showers between 8:00 PM and 5:00 AM.
Little to no accumulation or impact is expected.
Otherwise, tonight will be cold!
Temperatures will be falling into the mid and upper 20s by morning.
We really won’t rebound much at all tomorrow afternoon.
Highs will climb into the mid and upper 30s.
What’s considered “normal” for tomorrow?
A high of 51°. Yikes!
At least we will see a little sunshine! We’re forecasting mostly sunny skies through the weekend.
We will be a touch warmer on Sunday. Highs will top out in the mid 40s.
I wish I could say that there is more significant warming in our forecast, but sadly, that is not the case.
