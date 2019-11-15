One injured in an overnight bar shooting in South Euclid

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured one overnight in South Euclid.
South Euclid police are investigating after a teen was shot and injured at the Tino’s Lounge early Friday morning.
According to police, officers were outside of the bar when a large crowd gathered, and there was a single gunshot fired.
Police say that they were able to stop the suspect’s vehicle on South Belvoir, just North Mayfield Rd.
According to the report, four people in the car were all taken into custody, and charges are pending.
A stolen firearm was also recovered.
The 19-year-old victim, a resident of Bedford Heights, was transported to University Hospitals with a single gunshot wound to the chest but is reportedly in stable condition.
