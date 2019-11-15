Rare OBJ cleats up for grabs as Browns-Steelers game kicks off

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coveted pairs of the Nike Air Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo – worn by Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. – are now available in conjunction with the start of the Browns-Steelers game.
If you want a pair, you better quickly click here.
Only 24 pairs are up for grabs online at DICK’s Sporting Goods.
Here’s a description of the shoe, breathlessly described by Nike:
Shoe Story: The Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo features the star receiver’s initials and numbers boldly imposed onto the upper. These highlight sought after cleats have been worn in a bevy of colorways by OBJ. This specific ‘What The’ colorway is said to be inspired by his personal sneaker rotation all gathered into one shoe. The finish includes splatter, speckle to vintage box and the smiley-face patch. Lastly, all of the design details are capable of being swapped around or removed completely.
