Researchers tested what Myles Garrett’s helmet blow could have done to Mason Rudolph (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -After Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett used a helmet as a weapon on Thursday night, researchers with Prevent Biometrics wanted to test what the impact level could have been on Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.
Prevent Biometrics, a spin-out company from the Cleveland Clinic, has been studying athletic style impacts for years by putting sensors in mouth guards.
“The way he got hit it’s not that bad, not as bad as it could have been,” Dr. Adam Bartsch said, chief science officer with Prevent Biometrics. “The way it was swung reduced the impact."
Bartsch said there were three factors that lessened the blow, and impact on Rudolf:
- Garrett made impact with the bottom of the helmet, not the crown
- It was a glancing blow
- Rudolf was turning his head at impact
Bartsch said in testing, an impact to an unprotected head is clearly dangerous.
In the lab they tested the impact the way Garrett swung, making contact with the bottom of the helmet.
They also tested what the force of the impact could have been if he had used the crown of the helmet.
“If swung in the worst way, to hit the crown of the head, it measured in the top 1% or higher of any impact that we’ve ever measured in football,” Bartsch said.
These tests are measured in what Bartsch called G-force.
“For example you sitting at your desk, that’s 1 F,” Bartsch said.
When the test was run the way Garrett swung the helmet the result was somewhere between 30-40 G-force.
That number is similar to when an offensive lineman and a defensive lineman collide helmet to helmet according to Bartsch.
When they turned the helmet over, to use the crown of the helmet, the test showed between 60-80 G-force.
Bartsch said in automotive engineering testing a skull fracture usually occurs between 200-300 G-force.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.