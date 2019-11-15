Study suggests Clevelanders spend just $114 on holiday shopping this year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Black Friday ads are out and shopping list are being created, but the finance website WalletHub is trying to make sure you don’t going into debt with holiday shopping.
According to the National Retail Federation (NRF) consumers are expected to spend about 4% more this year than they did in 2018, putting totals somewhere between $727-$730 billion.
WalletHub looked at the 570 largest cities in the country and based on variables like average income, age and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio came up with a budget amount for what each person should spend on holiday shopping.
Cleveland comes in second to last on the list, which only measured Cleveland proper and not its suburbs.
Here is what WalletHub suggests Ohioans spend this year and how it ranks nationally:
- #569 Cleveland $114
- #561 Youngstown $$343
- #560 Canton $351
- #544 Toledo $411
- #494 Cincinnati $490
- #242 Akron $741
- #142 Columbus $975
- #118 Parma $1,075
The biggest budget goes to those in Palo Alto, CA. with a budget of $3,160.
The only city below Cleveland was Providence, RI. with a budget of $111.
