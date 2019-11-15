Westlake police warning parents of a potentially dangerous social media platform

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Pikii is not available as an app in our area just yet, but Westlake police have learned that local kids are using the browsers on their computers, phones, and tablets to get on the site.
Police tell us, it’s the anonymity of the site that is leading to the possibility of kids interacting with pedophiles.
A quick scroll of pikii’s home page allows for the chance to chat with hundreds of users claiming to be very young and ready to talk, and most are not using pictures to identify themselves.
According to officer Kendra of the Westlake police department, that’s where the trouble can start. Check out some of the profiles, a male, 14 no name, no pic, who wants to role play and will not report.
Officer Kendra sees the platform as an easy, anonymous way for pedophiles to creep on your kids.
She says it’s a big step removed from facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, where it’s photo-based and more challenging to pass yourself off as just another kid.
Officer Kendra encourages parents to use parental controls on your kid’s phones and tablets.
There are great tools built-in, especially with Apple products, to limit what your kids can do.
Just checking the browser history is not enough, as those can be erased.
