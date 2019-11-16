Akron house fire leaves two injured and taken to the hospital

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning fire has closed a few streets in Akron early morning Saturday. Fire officials posted on their Facebook that Inman street between 5th Street and Lumierre is currently close due to the fires.
Akron Fire Department said they responded to a fully involved house defensive attack. Two residents from the house taken to the hospital.
Akron Fire Department said the neighbor was displaced because of damage to her house. She had smoke damage and windows broken out.
Akron Fire Department said Red Cross was contacted for her, and Red Cross informed about the victims of the fire.
It was confirmed by Lt. Lash they are still on the scene. Lt. Lash also confirmed that the streets will be closed for the next hour, and possibly longer.
Lt. Lash said she was on her way to see the condition of the victims.
Akron Fire Department said the cause is currently under investigation. They also said this is an ongoing investigation.
Stay with 19 News online and on air as we update the situation.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.