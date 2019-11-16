Bureau of Motor Vehicle computers are down statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bureau of Motor Vehicle computer system is down throughout the state of Ohio. The BMV in Bedford confirmed the computer system has been down since this morning.
19 News reached out to BMV in Bedford and it confirmed the system is down. Representatives also confirmed it was a statewide issue.
They also confirmed that they do not know what caused the system to go down and they do not know when it will be back up.
Ohio BMV in Columbus is working to bring the system back up.
This story is developing and 19 News will update you this story with more information.
