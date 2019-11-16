City of Bay Village accepting food donations in lieu of parking ticket payments

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting November 15, through the end of the year, The Bay Village Police Department is partnering with the Bay Food Ministry to accept un-expired NON-PERISHABLE food items in lieu of monetary payment for PARKING VIOLATION FINES.
UP TO $25— does not include Handicap and Fire Lane — any additional fine over $25 must be in cash. Donations will be accepted at BVPD at 1 item = $5 in payment.
Founded at Bay Presbyterian Church in 1989, Bay Food Ministry serves individuals and families who live or work in Bay Village who are in need of food assistance. Last year BFM distributed 47,392 pounds of food! There is a regular need for cereal, cans of tuna or chicken, canned soup and toilet paper.
If you would like to donate (without the parking ticket!) donations will be accepted in the lobby of the police department 24/7.
