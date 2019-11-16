City Dogs and City of Cleveland hosting adoption promotion this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You can adopt a dog for just $21 Saturday, and also Sunday, Nov. 17, according to a press release. That is the cost of the county license.
Those adoption fees will only be reduced for those two days.
You can check out all of the adoptable dogs at www.petango.com/cacc.
You can email citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us to set up a meet. The usual adoption procedures will still be in place.
You can bring the whole family, including any resident dogs, to the meet. They are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday’s and Sunday’s.
You can learn more about City Dogs Cleveland here.
