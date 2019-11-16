Community effort in Wooster to try and save and keep open the Alice Noble Ice Arena

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a community effort going on to save the Alice Noble Ice Arena open in Wooster. There was an early December deadline to raise $150,000 a year for the next three years, according to the press release.
They have received significant individual and corporate pledges, not only from the local community in Wooster and Wayne County, but also from places such as the Dakotas, the Ozark Mountains in Missouri, and even from Canada, according to the press release.
They have developed sponsorship relationships with local businesses to benefit ANIA, and they continue to pursue leads on many others per the press release.
According to the press release, in 2002, as a gift from Donald Noble to his wife, Alice, in celebration of their love for ice skating and in remembrance of their first date on January 24, 1934, when Don took Alice ice skating, the Alice Noble Ice Arena was dedicated to the Wooster, Ohio, community.
Alice Noble Ice Arena serves as a convenient and often-used facility by youth and high school hockey teams from Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, and elsewhere seeking a central meeting place for hockey games and tournaments.
It also serves as the current home of the Buckeye Adult Figure Skating Competition, attracting skaters from across the country, and the host rink for the Adaptive Sports Program of Ohio’s sled hockey tournaments, with athletes participating from all over Ohio.
