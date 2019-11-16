Is it possible to pull a positive out of the Myles Garret drama?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett is going to pay a heavy price, in a damaged reputation and a loss of income, after wildly swinging and striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with Rudolph’s own helmet in the Browns Thursday night victory over the Steelers.
Glenville High School head football coach Ted Ginn says he was disturbed by Garrett’s actions and spent a good portion of the day on Friday talking to his players and explaining why it’s important to be able to handle an emotionally stressful situation, on or off the field.
“Because it’s the same thing when you go off into the world, there’s going to be situations, it could be somebody do you wrong, it’s how you react to it, don’t lose your mind,” Ginn said.
Ginn says he stressed to his players that one moment in time does not make Garrett a bad guy but wanted them to also realize that a bad decision, even if it’s made in an emotionally stressful situation, can change your life.
“You got to continue to know you’re always on the job, you always have to be professional, you don’t let the situation take you out,” Ginn said.
Being a professional is a phrase that Ginn uses all the time with his players, as a way to promote that even as a high school student it’s important to set standards for behavior on the field and in the classroom and community.
“That’s the way I see things because we’re still coaching life, we’re still coaching people to become somebody,” Ginn said.
Garrett has been suspended indefinitely for his actions, and the NFL has already ruled him out for this entire season and any potential postseason games.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.