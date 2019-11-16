Lorain County officers searching for pit bulls who attacked small horse

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County Animal Control officers say two pit bulls viciously took down a miniature horse named Lucky on Thursday afternoon.
Now, the search is on before they attack again.
Neighbors somehow fended the dogs off and then called for help.
Luckily, one of Lucky’s owners, Dr. Michelle Balas, is a vet.
“I knew right away it was bad. His whole face was bloody. His lip was hanging and blood was pouring from his nose,” she said. " I just wanted to vomit. It was horrible."
Her daughter Elizabeth said, “If my neighbors didn’t see him, he would have died. There’s no way he would have lived.”
“There’s probably a hundred bites on each leg,” Dr. Balas said.
That’s why his legs are wrapped.
Lucky also has stitches all over his face.
“It’s still a question of whether he’ll survive,” Balas said.
Lorain County Animal Control says officers searched all night for the dogs.
But, as of right now, no one knows where they came from or if they’re still on the loose.
“I’m afraid. All last night we walked out here with a stick,” Balas said.
Her kids are scared too, as they work to warn everyone in the neighborhood.
Elizabeth said, “I’ve told all my friends that live near by me to watch out. Some of my friends have horses, dogs, little kids like I don’t want anybody else getting hurt.”
Michelle’s neighbors who witnessed the attack say the dogs both had collars on.
“I want people to realize like we need to catch these dogs like so nobody else gets hurt,” Elizabeth said.
