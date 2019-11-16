Man shot in the chest at South Euclid bar in front of officer

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Chaos broke out at a busy South Euclid bar when a man was shot in the chest amid a crowd of people early Friday morning.
A police officer was watching Tino’s Lounge, located at 4004 Mayfield Road, when the gunshot rang out, according to a South Euclid police report.
Officers quickly mobilized and chased down a carload of people on South Belvoir Boulevard, just north of Mayfield Road.
A stolen gun that was traced back to Cleveland was found in the car.
The alleged gunman and three other people were taken into custody.
The victim, a 19-year-old from Bedford Heights, was taken to University Hospitals and is expected to recover.
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.