Northeast Ohio weather: Weekend sunshine, temperatures can reach up to 40 degrees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure comes to our rescue this weekend allowing some sunshine and keeping us dry as temperatures begin to moderate a bit.
Today begins with a few clouds and becomes mainly sunny by afternoon as temperatures peak in the mid to upper 30s. Clear skies tonight will allow the mercury to crater in the low 20s.
Sunday begins with plenty of sunshine then adds clouds as the afternoon and evening unfold. We can expect highs in the mid 40s.
We’ll bottom out Sunday night at around freezing (32) under a blanket of clouds. Monday will be grey but milder with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
